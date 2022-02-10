The Rams Had To Move Their Practice On Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams have just a few more days of practice left before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. But their preparations hit a slight snag on Thursday.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that the team is moving Thursday’s practice to the Rose Bowl. McVay cited concerns over crazy winds at Thousand Oaks, their current practice venue.

The plans is for the Rams to have team meetings at Thousand Oaks in the morning and hop on busses to the Rose Bowl in the afternoon. McVay asserted that the venue change isn’t a big deal for the team.

Winds won’t be a factor in Super Bowl LVI though. SoFi Stadium has a roof which will make any potential inclement weather a non-issue for the Rams and the Bengals.

This is the first time in over 15 years that the Super Bowl is being contested in Southern California. It’s the first time in nearly 30 years that it’s being held in the Los Angeles area.

Sean McVay has some familiarity with the Super Bowl, having led the Rams to the big game just three years ago. Maybe that will give him an edge over his counterparts on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams are seeking their first Super Bowl since the Greatest Show on Turf beat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. Cincinnati have never won a Super Bowl and are 0-2 in their previous attempts.

Both teams will be giving it their all on Sunday.