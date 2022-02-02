The Rams Have Revealed Their Super Bowl Uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams revealed their uniforms for Super Bowl LVI this afternoon, hours after their opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals, did the same.

The Rams are the “away” team in the big game, despite the fact they are playing in SoFi Stadium, their home base. With the game in LA though, the Rams are going back to their roots with their uniform choice.

Los Angeles will rock its “modern throwback” look against the Bengals, complete with yellow pants and the vintage yellow and blue jersey stripes. If you’re asking our opinion, this was the best–and only–choice they could make.

Had the Rams gone with their “bone on bone” look in such a monumental contest, it would have been a travesty. The team’s white top with blue pants ensemble wouldn’t have been that much better.

This uniform combo hearkens back to the jerseys the Rams wore when they made their first Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XIV, as well as the one they wore when they captured the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XXXIV.

The Bengals, meanwhile, will be wearing their black home jersey with orange stripes and white pants with the same stripes. We’ll see if they go with orange or black socks on game day.