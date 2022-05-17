The Rams Released 5 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams added 17 undrafted free agents recently, but on Tuesday, they waived five of them.

Los Angeles announced this afternoon that it released Georgia State tight end Roger Carter, TCU defensive back T.J. Carter, Oregon State linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Washington State defensive back Daniel Isom and Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

All were part of the UDFA group the Rams signed post-draft earlier this month.

In addition to their undrafted free agent crop, the Rams added eight players in the 2022 NFL Draft, though none before the third round.

Six of those eight players were picked on Day 3, with five coming off the board in the final two rounds.

Rams fans probably weren't too distressed over not having any early draft capital, considering the picks they traded away were used in trades to acquire talent that helped the franchise win Super Bowl LVI.