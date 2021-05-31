There appears to be plenty of conflicting reports surrounding the Los Angeles Rams‘ interest in Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones.

Over the weekend, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported the Rams were one of two teams “that have had conversations with Atlanta” for a potential blockbuster trade. Though, he did acknowledge Los Angeles’ NFL Draft capital is on short supply.

Just hours after Garafolo’s report, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported otherwise. He said the Rams are actually out of the running because they don’t have the draft capital the Falcons are hoping for.

“At a time when the list of teams potentially interested in Falcons receiver Julio Jones is growing, there’s one team that, per a source with knowledge of the dynamics, can be removed from the list. The Rams,” Florio wrote on Sunday, via Pro Football Talk. “… The Rams are out. That’s not a firm guarantee they won’t get back in. For now, they’re out.”

Florio did go on to make a strong point. The Rams don’t need another star receiver.

Sean McVay already has Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson to work with in the passing game. That’s plenty of weapons for Matthew Stafford.

Obviously any team would gladly take Julio Jones. There’s no question he’ll elevate any offense. But the Rams can’t afford him, at the moment. And barring any surprises, it’ll stay that way.