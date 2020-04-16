Rams GM Has A Message For RB Todd Gurley

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has had to make some difficult decisions in recent weeks. Among the major players that the Rams have lost: running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, linebacker Clay Matthews, and kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Gurley was released less than two years after receiving a monumental contract from the Rams. When healthy, he’s been arguably football’s best running back. That “when” is carrying a lot of weight, though. He is now an Atlanta Falcon.

Weeks later, Snead traded Cooks to the Houston Texans for draft picks. The Rams have had a very deep, talented receiving corps during their run under Sean McVay, but that takes a big hit with the loss of Cooks. Zuerlein has also been one of the NFL’s best kickers, but the team will look for other solutions this year. He’s now a Cowboy.

Among the major issues raised with these moves is money owed to guys like Gurley. “I still need my money,” the star running back said earlier this week. “That’s what I’m waiting on. . . . It’s all fun and games. But I do need my money.”

During a recent interview, Snead addressed Todd Gurley’s concern, and wanted to assure everyone that the former Rams star will be getting his money.

“They’re definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed, we’re going to pay them,” Snead told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano on NFL Total Access. “There’s some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them and that’s what we’re adhering by. But what I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they’re going to get that money.”

As Siciliano notes in that interview, the Rams have lost 12 total starters from the 2018 NFC Championship teams, with many departing in recent weeks. The team was very aggressive in adding big-money pieces over the last few years, and salary cap realities came home to roost this offseason.

For better or worse, this year will be defined by Jared Goff’s ability to elevate his game and become a true top-flight quarterback. He tried to assuage fans’ concerns over the departures himself recently, but there will be plenty of questions about the Rams’ ceiling, and whether their championship window is already closed.

