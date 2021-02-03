Todd Gurley Reacts To The Rams Trading Jared Goff

Two years ago, the Los Angeles Rams were getting ready to play in the Super Bowl with Jared Goff and Todd Gurley as key pieces of the offense.

Now, neither of them is in the team’s plans. The Rams released Gurley last offseason and traded Goff over the weekend as part of the Matthew Stafford deal.

Keep in mind, the organization signed both players to contract extensions before getting rid of them. All this shows is just how quickly things can change in the NFL, which is why Gurley wasn’t too shocked when he saw his old teammate on the move.

He broke down his feelings on Goff being traded during an appearance on NFL Network today.

“Well, another situation where I wasn’t surprised again,” Gurley said. “But you know, I like Goff, I like Goff, he’s a good guy. Don’t nobody care about who’s a good guy. But I’m just happy he’ll be able to go somewhere and hopefully those guys welcome him with open arms and just not be judgmental and just let him play. He’s been a No. 1 pick for a reason, and he has a lot of ball left in him. I just want him to be happy, and I just want him to be able to go out there.”

This past season, Gurley got off to a good start with his new team, the Atlanta Falcons, before seeing his workload shrink as the year went on. He finished with 678 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

There’s hope that Goff will have a much better debut for his new franchise, a Lions team that is rebuilding but seems to genuinely be intrigued by the former No. 1 pick. Goff leaves LA with 18,171 passing yards, 107 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in 69 career starts.

He’ll have a chance to exact some revenge on his old team next season as well, as the Lions will travel to take on the Rams in Southern California.