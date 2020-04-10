Todd Gurley Sends Another Message To Rams About Money

Todd Gurley’s stint with the Los Angeles Rams came to an abrupt end this off-season. But the Falcons RB is still waiting to get paid by his former team.

Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t anticipate trading the star back last month. But the money was simply too much to keep Gurley around for any longer.

Now, it appears Gurley is still waiting on the Rams to pay him his $7.55 million roster bonus that was earned before his release by Los Angeles last month. The Falcons RB is remaining patient, but is still adamant that he needs his money.

“I still need my money,” Gurley said, via Falcons reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter. “That’s what I’m waiting on. . . . It’s all fun and games. But I do need my money.”

Gurley and the Rams just can’t seem to officially part ways.

The Georgia alum spent five years with Los Angeles, compiling 5,404 rushing yards, 2,090 receiving yards and 70 total touchdowns. Gurley was one of the Rams’ best players over the years, but injuries and a tense relationship between the RB and organization was a major roadblock.

Gurley continues to be patient with the Rams as he awaits his roster bonus. But he certainly isn’t backing down regarding his earned bonus money.