Todd Gurley Sends Message To His Former Rams Teammates

The Rams, for whatever reason, haven’t payed Todd Gurley the $5 million they owe him. Money’s not the problem, obviously. But it’s apparent the awkward tension between the two parties continues delay the official division that’s to come.

Gurley is now an Atlanta Falcon. The former Rams RB couldn’t be happier to return to his home state of Georgia – the same state he played his college ball.

Unfortunately, Gurley is still awaiting his guaranteed bonus money from the Rams. Until he receives the $5 million, Gurley’s made the decision to not talk with his former Rams teammates.

The former Los Angeles back is giving his former organization until June 1st to pay him the money. Until then, Gurley’s giving his former teammates the silent treatment.

“I still ain’t got my money, so it’s really, forget the Rams right now. I don’t even care about them,” Gurley told UNINTERRUPTED, via Yahoo Sports. “I told my ex-teammates that they can’t even text me or call me until I get my money. As soon as I get my money, then I’ll be cool with everybody else.

Gurley’s declared ultimatums before, but the Rams haven’t obliged. Perhaps he’ll finally get his money this time around.

No matter which way you spin it, this is an ugly look for the Rams.

It’s still unclear why Los Angeles won’t put this situation in the past and pay Gurley the $5 million.