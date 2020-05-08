Todd Gurley Sends Another Strong Message To The Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley became far too expensive for the Los Angeles Rams to keep on their roster, resulting in his release earlier this offseason. Though the front office cut ties with the former first-round pick, the team still owes him a large sum of cash.

Gurley quickly signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, so he won’t have to worry about making money for the upcoming season. Nonetheless, the All-Pro running back would like the Rams to send him whatever remaining money they owe him.

During an appearance with Jimmy Spencer for Uninterrupted, Gurley sent a message to his former team. Simply put it, the Rams are working against the clock to pay Gurley the leftover money from his contract.

“I don’t know what their reason is. They know they have to pay me too,” Gurley said. “Apparently probably just using the COVID thing as an excuse. They probably ain’t go no money to be paying nobody. They’ve got that stadium being built right now. All I know is, come June 1, I better have my money.”

Gurley's still waiting for his 💰 pic.twitter.com/89wPHIcmZ9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 8, 2020

The Rams might have a few issues going on behind the scenes.

Last month, Clay Matthews filed a grievance against the team for over $2 million in unpaid guarantees. Perhaps the franchise is legitimately low on money at the moment, which would be crazy if it’s true.

Gurley doesn’t plan on filing a grievance against the Rams at this moment. However, the Georgia product would like to see money enter his bank account in the near future.