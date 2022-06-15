Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Donald Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

They say greatness recognizes greatness. Well, Tom Brady is well-aware of how gifted Aaron Donald is.

Brady is making some media rounds today, and during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, he admitted to feeling a little intimidated when he sees videos of the Los Angeles Rams' superstar training.

"I see Aaron Donald work out on Instagram, and I'm like 'Damn, maybe I should have stayed retired because he's a beast,'" Brady said.

You can catch the full interview with Brady and DP right here.

Brady also got to see Donald's impact up close last season. The dominant DT sacked TB12 once in each of the two meetings between the Rams and Bucs.

Speaking of the Rams, they also know how good Donald is. It's why they ripped up his old contract and signed him to a new one last week, giving the perennial Pro Bowler a raise of $40 million over the next three seasons.