Troy Aikman Had Brutally Honest Comment On Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is having a tough evening against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams are trailing the Seahawks, 13-9, midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Goff has completed 21 of 37 passes for just 203 yards and one interception.

While Goff is facing heavy scrutiny on social media for his performance, he’s also been heavily criticized by the broadcast.

FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman has not held back his thoughts on Goff. He called Goff’s interception one of the worst he’s ever seen.

“It just doesn’t get any uglier than that,” Aikman said of Goff’s interception.

Aikman has been so harsh on Goff that his comments are trending on social media.

“Aikman feels almost uncomfortable giving credit to Jared Goff for literally not missing a snap after popping his thumb back into place. Can’t understand his disdain for him. So bizarre,” ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington tweeted.

It is odd to hear a former quarterback be extremely harsh on a current quarterback. There’s usually a fraternal aspect to the position that prevents that kind of thing from happening.

However, Goff is clearly playing bad enough to deserve it on Sunday.