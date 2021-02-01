Troy Aikman Strongly Responds To Comments From NFL Insider

Troy Aikman has somehow become involved in the Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff trade drama.

NFL Network insider Mike Silver suggested that Aikman’s criticism of Goff during his FOX broadcasts could have stemmed from Sean McVay.

“Routinely trashed this season on FOX telecasts, specifically those with Troy Aikman as the lead analyst, Goff could reasonably assume that McVay’s words about his quarterback’s play in network production meetings were far from glowing,” Silver wrote in his column.

Aikman, who was particularly harsh on Goff during his FOX broadcasts, had a strong response to the comments made by Silver.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback spoke with Sports Illustrated.

“Unlike Michael Silver, I strive to be fair and balanced and do not have an agenda when doing my job. The record will show that I have been a strong supporter of Jared Goff’s over the years. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff, he did not perform at his best in the games that I broadcasted this season and I’m confident Jared would be the first to agree,” Aikman said.

Goff did not have a very good 2020 season, throwing for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Now, he’ll get a chance for a fresh start in Detroit.