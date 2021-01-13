Tuesday Injury Update For Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald’s injury was the one major negative to come out of the Los Angeles Rams’ road playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Donald exited the game on Saturday with rib issues. The All-Pro defensive tackle was later diagnosed with torn rib cartilage.

“It’s a painful injury, but one that Donald is expected to play through,” wrote NFL.com’s Kevin Patra on Monday.

While Donald may be expected to take the field on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, he did not practice on Tuesday. Donald was one of several Rams to sit out, including quarterback John Wolford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

#Rams' injury report lists DT Aaron Donald (ribs), QB John Wolford (neck), WR Cooper Kupp (knee), LG David Edwards (ankle), LB Terrell Lewis (ankle) as missing practice today and kick returner Nsimba Webster (hamstring) limited. Rams are having a walkthru, not an actual practice. — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) January 12, 2021

We don’t doubt that Donald is dealing with some serious pain and discomfort, but we also think he’ll play on Saturday. The question will be how much can he play and how effective can he be.

Today’s absence was probably just precautionary, but it will be worth monitoring Donald’s health as the week goes on.