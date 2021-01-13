The Spun

Tuesday Injury Update For Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald attended to by medical personnel.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams is escorted off the field after an injury during the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald’s injury was the one major negative to come out of the Los Angeles Rams’ road playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Donald exited the game on Saturday with rib issues. The All-Pro defensive tackle was later diagnosed with torn rib cartilage.

“It’s a painful injury, but one that Donald is expected to play through,” wrote NFL.com’s Kevin Patra on Monday.

While Donald may be expected to take the field on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, he did not practice on Tuesday. Donald was one of several Rams to sit out, including quarterback John Wolford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

We don’t doubt that Donald is dealing with some serious pain and discomfort, but we also think he’ll play on Saturday. The question will be how much can he play and how effective can he be.

Today’s absence was probably just precautionary, but it will be worth monitoring Donald’s health as the week goes on.


