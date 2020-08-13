TV Ratings For Episode 1 Of ‘Hard Knocks’ Are Way Down

The first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks premiered on Tuesday night, as it took fans through the start of training camp for the Chargers and Rams. Both teams have intriguing storylines, but the TV ratings for the premiere were underwhelming to say the least.

According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the premiere of Hard Knocks averaged 273,000 viewers on TV. That’s way down from last year’s premiere, which averaged 705,000 viewers.

Last year, HBO’s crew followed the Raiders for their final season in Oakland. It’s not a secret the Raiders have a large following than both the Chargers and Rams, so it’s possible that plays a factor when it comes to the TV ratings.

Football fans raved over the 2019 version of Hard Knocks. Jon Gruden stole the show with his phrase “knock on wood if you’re with me.”

Wow was I wrong on expecting a big audience for Hard Knocks on HBO this year. Tuesday premiere averaged 273,000 viewers on TV. Lowest figure I can find for a Hard Knocks episode. No streaming figures yet. Last year, Episode 1 for Browns averaged 705K on TV (879K with streaming) — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) August 13, 2020

What also hurts Hard Knocks this year is that other sports are currently taking place. Usually, the NFL dominates the fall all by itself. That isn’t the case in 2020 due to COVID-19.

After a long hiatus, the MLB, NBA, NHL and PGA Tour are all back on television this summer. That means Hard Knocks has to compete with live sporting events for viewers.

Since this hasn’t felt like a normal year for the sports world, the viewership for HBO might need a week or two before it sees its usual numbers.

We’ll see if that’s the case next Tuesday, when the second episode of Hard Knocks airs.