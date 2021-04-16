Video Emerges Of Alleged Altercation Involving Rams Star Aaron Donald

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald found his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A man, DeVincent Spriggs, reportedly filed charges against the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year following an alleged altercation. Spriggs alleged Donald attacked him and caused a number of injuries, including 16 stitches to Spriggs’ eye.

Earlier Friday morning Donald’s lawyer, Casey White, made his first public comments about the alleged incident. He made it very clear that Donald was not at fault and the Rams star even tried to help Spriggs.

White said video evidence would corroborate that claim. Well, just a few hours later, video of the alleged altercation shows what happened – at least for 20 seconds.

In the video, a man who appears to be Aaron Donald can be seen trying to break up the fight before he’s pulled away from the altercation.

Here’s video of the incident.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surveillance video appears to show #NFL star Aaron Donald run over and try to break up assault. I just talked to Donald’s lawyer who says his client came to the rescue. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/0sXKjrMJs9 — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) April 16, 2021

It’s unclear what happens leading up to the fight and what happens after. However, it seems relatively clear that Donald doesn’t appear to be the aggressor within the 20 seconds of video shown.

Earlier this week, the Rams said they are aware of the incident, but would wait to receive all of the evidence. While it’s never good to see your star player involved in a fracas, it seems like Los Angeles averted disaster here.

We’ll have more when it becomes available.