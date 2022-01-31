Video: Heated Moment Right Before Halftime On Sunday

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould has played in the NFL a long time, and today might be the first time we’ve ever seen him get into it with another player.

Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey–who is no stranger to confrontation and trash-talking–got into it after Gould hit a field goal to put San Francisco ahead 10-7 on the final play of the first half.

It’s unclear who said what to who first, but Ramsey and Gould were in each other’s faces exchanging words until being separated.

Check it out.

Jalen Ramsey getting into it with Robbie Gould… pic.twitter.com/r7zQLuX8C1 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 31, 2022

49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Rams CB Jalen Ramsey exchanged some words at the end of the half after Gould made his FG. pic.twitter.com/rtXbLb3GkL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2022

This might be the last “beef” we expected to see today. A 39-year-old kicker and maybe the best cornerback in the NFL?

Postseason football always brings out some surprises.