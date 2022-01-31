The Spun

Video: Heated Moment Right Before Halftime On Sunday

Robbie Gould attempts a kick against the Rams.INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 9: Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 24-yard field goal, in overtime, during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 27-24. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould has played in the NFL a long time, and today might be the first time we’ve ever seen him get into it with another player.

Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey–who is no stranger to confrontation and trash-talking–got into it after Gould hit a field goal to put San Francisco ahead 10-7 on the final play of the first half.

It’s unclear who said what to who first, but Ramsey and Gould were in each other’s faces exchanging words until being separated.

Check it out.

This might be the last “beef” we expected to see today. A 39-year-old kicker and maybe the best cornerback in the NFL?

Postseason football always brings out some surprises.

