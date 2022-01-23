Video: Odell Beckham’s Pregame NBC Intro Going Viral

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made sure to bring a joke for announcing where he went to college during NBC’s player intros.

“OBJ, Him university,” Beckham said.

Beckham Jr. is one of several players who do this on NBC’s intro. Heck, some even say what high school they played at.

Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams in mid-November and has been stellar since being released by the Browns. Coming into this game, he has 305 yards and five touchdowns on 27 receptions.

He also looks to be having fun with the Rams, especially in their wild-card game last Monday against the Cardinals. He finished with 54 yards and one touchdown on four receptions but also threw a 40-yard pass as well on a trick play.

The Rams won that game, 34-11, and are now one win away from hosting the NFC Championship Game.

If Beckham Jr. can have another solid performance for this game, it would go a long way towards getting the Rams to next week.

You can view the Rams-Bucs contest on NBC.