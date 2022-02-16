Video Of Matthew Stafford’s Parade Speech Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory parade is underway and quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a ton of fun. Though maybe just a little too much fun (if there is such a thing).

A short time ago, Stafford took to the stage to give a victory speech in front of thousands of Rams fans. Holding a tall bottle of alcohol, he spoke to the fans – clearly buzzed and slurring his words just a little bit.

“I’m so damn happy to be up here with you guys, celebrating this s-t. Let’s go y’all. I’m gonna bring a little Southern hospitality to this. I love this so much. You guys have been unbelievable all year. And you know what? We appreciate you,” Stafford said before taking a swig of his drink.

The video is quickly going viral and rightfully so. Stafford has rarely come across as the partying type and we’re all getting to see him in a whole new light today. Take a look:

Matt Stafford thinks this parade is in St Louis pic.twitter.com/KV8IioUfCE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2022

There was rarely anything worth celebrating for Matthew Stafford back when he was with the Detroit Lions. He made the playoffs three times in 12 years in Detroit, going one-and-done each time.

But in his first year in Los Angeles, everything finally went right for Stafford. He had one of his best seasons thanks to an elite receiving corps and a superb defense.

Maybe we’ll see drunk Stafford again next year.

Was this the best Super Bowl parade ever?