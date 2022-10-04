Video: Rams Linebacker Bobby Wagner Flattens Streaking Fan On Field

IRVINE, CA - JULY 29: Bobby Wagner #45 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during training camp at University of California Irvine on July 29, 2022 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A streaking fan who ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium tonight got more than he bargained for.

The man, who was carrying a pink smoke bomb, got too close to the Los Angeles Rams sideline and paid the price. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner absolutely destroyed him.

Check out the video:

If you are looking for an overhead press box view of Wagner flattening the streaker, here it is.

Wagner has made over 1,400 actual tackles in his distinguished career. Certainly, those were more important, but this one was incredibly memorable.

Kudos to him. If fans are going to be morons and invade the field of play, they run the risk of that happening to them.

Sometimes, when you eff around, you also find out.

The 49ers lead the Rams 14-6 at halftime in Santa Clara. You can catch the action on ESPN/ABC.