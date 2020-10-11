Video Shows What Aaron Donald Said After Sacking Alex Smith

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald made quite the comment after sacking Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith on Sunday.

Smith’s comeback story is in the works. Years ago, Smith underwent multiple surgeries to repair his broken leg. At one point, there was talk of amputation as the best option. But the NFL quarterback remained committed to returning to the football field – he accomplished just that on Sunday.

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen took a hit to the head in the first half of Sunday’s game, opening the door for Smith. Most previously believed Smith would never take the field for Washington and would instead provide valuable insight from the sideline. That couldn’t have been more wrong.

Smith didn’t have the warmest “welcome back” moment on Sunday, though. Rams DT Aaron Donald sacked the Washington quarterback during Sunday’s game. Upon his arrival on the bench, Donald made a strange comment that NFL fans are trying to understand.

“That motherfu–ing leg is strong,” Donald said after sacking Smith on Sunday.

“That motherf**king leg is strong!” Aaron Donald after he sacked Alex Smith pic.twitter.com/dYyCdchtdp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 11, 2020

It’s unclear what Aaron Donald is implying here. Some believe he’s praising Alex Smith for his leg’s strength after mounting an improbable return to the football field.

Others think Donald intentionally tried to “test” Smith’s leg by putting plenty of pressure on it. What say you?

The Los Angeles Rams currently lead the Washington Football Team 23-10 early in the fourth quarter. You can catch the rest of the game on FOX.