Von Miller Has A Notable Promise For Rams Fans

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for star pass rusher Von Miller earlier this season, fans probably thought he was the last piece to a Super Bowl puzzle. But while Miller’s play hasn’t translated into wins for the Rams so far, he has a message for the fans.

Taking to Instagram, Miller posted a video of him with the Lombardi Trophy after he won MVP of Super Bowl 50. He spoke about how much he misses the trophy and promised to get it back for the Rams and their fans:

“I’m coming back for you,” Miller wrote. “I promise. Life isn’t the same without you. We spent All summer 2016 together and my life was so perfect. When I was with you everybody called me ‘CHAMP’. You boosted me. You made me who I am. Me being with you opened so many doors. I love and miss you so much I tatted your face on my thigh so I can always see you. I’ve been working so hard, day and night, 365 days a year just to have a chance to see you again. I miss holding you in my arms and putting you up on a pedestal for the world to see. I’ve seen you with these other guys and they don’t love you like I do. I love you more than all of them put together. You belong to me. “I don’t care what they say about me, I don’t care about them saying what I can and can’t do. I don’t care what it looks like at this moment. Just know I’m coming back for you. I promise. Things have changed since I’ve last seen you. I have a beautiful baby boy named Valor I can’t wait for you to meet. I also have a new city and teammates that will love you just as much as I do. Just know. I’m coming back for you. I promise.”

Von Miller has played two games for the Rams since joining them on November 1. He has eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one QB hit but no sacks with the Rams so far.

More notably, the Rams are 0-3 since making the Miller trade. They’ve fallen from 7-1 to 7-4 in that span.

If Miller wants to win another Super Bowl, he needs to get his entire team playing better.

