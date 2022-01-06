Von Miller Names 1 Major Difference Between Rams, Broncos

Von Miller had spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos until he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams before this year’s deadline. He hasn’t been with been with his new team long, but already he’s identified a major difference between the two organizations he’s played for.

Miller told reporters on Wednesday that one of the biggest differences he’s seen since being traded to Los Angeles is how the Rams handle adversity. The All-Pro edge-rusher explained that when he was with the Broncos, the team felt the need to double down and work harder after a loss.

In Los Angeles, Miller shared that the Rams trust in their process and that the team carries itself the same way, regardless of the result on Sundays.

“Honestly, like I know I say this every single week, but we have been so even-keeled and so consistent with things that we do, how we prepare,” Miller said, per The Rams Wire. “When I was with the Denver Broncos, when we lose, it’s time to double down on something. It’s time to go harder, it’s time to do something differently, it’s time to watch more film, practice a little bit harder, lift a little bit harder. And these guys, they just got a formula. We come in, we do our stuff, we go home. And we trust our guys. We trust the stars on the team. We trust the foundational players. We trust the coaches. And honestly, we just come in and we do the exact same thing. When we were losing, we were doing the exact same thing. And when we’re winning, we have the same exact mindset that we’ve had these eight weeks that I’ve been here. So it’s been very consistent whether we win or lose.”

Miller left the Broncos after going under .500 in each of his last four years with the team. His tenure with the Rams got off to a shaky start as well, as he lost his first two games in LA.

Since then, the Rams have been able to turn things around and win five straight. With the playoffs now just around the corner, Miller is feeling confident in his team’s ability to stay consistent and do what that have to do to be successful.

“I would say we’ve been jelling, but we’ve had the same mindset since I’ve been here,” Miller said. “It just feels good to go out there and do your job. It feels good to go out there and rush the quarterback well. It feels good to make plays for your teammates and your coaches and stuff. Early on when we played the 49ers the first time, that was my first game and we had a lot of good rushes in that game as well. We didn’t get any sacks, but we had a lot of great rushes and we were close in that game as well. So like I said, we really haven’t changed anything and it feels good to be confident in a group of guys that you have and confident in what you’re doing.”

The Rams (12-4) will try to lock up the NFC West crown against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) this Sunday.