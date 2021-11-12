Von Miller Tweets Reaction To Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

The Los Angeles Rams have made two high-profile acquisitions this month, trading for pass rusher Von Miller and signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams added Beckham to their already-loaded offensive skill corps today, beating out the Green Bay Packers and others for the three-time Pro Bowler. Released by the Browns earlier this week, Beckham will now have a chance to play for one of the top teams in the NFC.

It is safe to assume Miller played a role in recruiting Beckham to LA. The former Super Bowl MVP posted a screenshot of him FaceTiming with the 29-year-old wide receiver right as news of the signing was breaking on social media.

Tonight, Miller shared a GIF of he and Beckham courtside at an NBA game a couple of years ago. It seems like he’s happy to have the former Brown and Giant on his team now.

Adding Miller to a pass rush that already has Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd seems unfair, just as tacking Beckham on to a wide receiver unit that includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

They don’t play the games on paper, but the Rams have certainly stockpiled an impressive level of talent on their roster.