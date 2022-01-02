Watch: Jalen Ramsey Gets Heated With Teammate On Field

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey must have been so eager to hit someone today that he decided to get physical with one of his teammates.

During the Baltimore Ravens’ first drive of the game, Ramsey and safety Taylor Rapp got into an altercation in the huddle. Ramsey was caught on camera open-hand jabbing Rapp in the face.

Not usually the way you want to start out a game in the NFL.

Jalen Ramsey throwing hands on his teammate pic.twitter.com/j0t4LiLA4M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022

#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey just got into it with safety Taylor Rapp. pic.twitter.com/I7UXDGKkrX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

The good news for the Rams is that they didn’t give up any points on that drive. Hey, conflict works sometimes.

This is a massive game for LA, so maybe that’s why tensions were running high. At 11-4, they can clinch the NFC West and an opening-round home game with a win over the Ravens and an Arizona Cardinals loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams also haven’t been eliminated from contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but they need to win the next two games and get quite a bit of help to secure it.