What Aaron Donald Told Sean McVay At Super Bowl Parade

Just hours before the Super Bowl kicked off, rumors emerged suggesting Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and star defensive lineman Aaron Donald might retire.

There were rumors linking McVay to ESPN where he would become the network’s top analyst. For Donald, the rumors suggested he would have nothing left to accomplish in the NFL should the Rams win the Super Bowl.

Well, after winning the Super Bowl, neither has said their goodbyes from the league just yet. However, Aaron Donald did have a message for his head coach during the team’s Super Bowl parade.

Donald made it clear he wouldn’t be returning to the team unless McVay was there as its head coach.

“If you ain’t here, I’m not here. I was here before you. I can’t do it. We need you,” Donald told his head coach in a clip from his YouTube.

In the very same Super Bowl parade, McVay made it clear he didn’t want Donald to be done playing football just yet either.

“Run it back!” McVay chanted at Donald while the star defensive lineman was addressing the crowd during the parade.

It seems like both want the other to be back for at least another season.

Will the Rams run it back?