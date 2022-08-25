Why Aaron Donald Probably Won't Face Significant Punishment

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals had a massive fracas during today's joint practice, with Aaron Donald taking center stage.

Donald was caught on camera swinging a helmet during the melee, recalling memories of Myles Garrett. Garrett was suspended six games for swinging his helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during a 2019 regular season game.

It is doubtful that Donald will face a similar punishment, and Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith explained why on Twitter.

"The NFL has typically said it's up to teams to enforce discipline for infractions on the practice field, so Aaron Donald will probably get away with doing the same thing that cost Garrett a third of a season," Smith wrote.

Now, could the league step in here and rule that this is a particularly egregious practice offense and is worth issuing a penalty for? Sure, it's possible, but doesn't seem likely.

Maybe the perennial All-Pro will be fined by the team for his actions, but we can't see the Rams voluntarily suspending him for any regular season games.