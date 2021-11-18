Zac Stacy’s Former NFL Teammate Reacts To Disturbing Video

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy is being accused of brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend. A video of Stacy slamming his ex-girlfriend into a television set in front of their 5-month-old son surfaced on social media on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ Sports, Stacy’s ex-girlfriend has filed a restraining order for her and her son. She detailed her experience with Stacy in the application.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” she wrote, per TMZ. “He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.”

One of Stacy’s former teammates, Chris Long, went on social media this Thursday to share his thoughts on these disturbing allegations. As you’d expect, he’s very disappointed in his former teammate.

“Woke up to the Zac Stacy video,” Long tweeted on Thursday morning. “Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play with someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bulls*** they do at home.”

Stacy and Long were teammates on the St. Louis Rams for two seasons.

As of now, Stacy’s agency hasn’t commented on these allegations.