1 NFL Game Won’t Be On TV Today – Here’s Why

The Week 16 schedule in the NFL features games on four straight days, including a Saturday triple-header as a late Christmas present. However, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals won’t be broadcast on traditional network television when the two AFC West teams meet this afternoon.

Rest assured NFL fans, you can still watch non-stop football on Saturday.

Cardinals vs. 49ers can be seen on Amazon Prime Video or on Twitch. The NFL gave exclusive broadcast rights to the streaming service for just the second time in the league’s history. The other time came when Yahoo aired a Ravens vs. Jaguars game that was played in London.

However, Amazon will make history on Saturday after signing a deal with the league to receive the exclusive rights for Cardinals-49ers. The agreement also allows the tech company to broadcast Thursday night NFL games through 2022.

The game will still be produced by CBS, allowing for the company’s commentators to handle the play-by-play and analysis duties for the game.

How to watch NFL Saturday with 49ers and Cardinals: Stream, channel, time https://t.co/ERMm0gBFpv — MLive (@MLive) December 26, 2020

The first NFL game to air exclusively on a national basis on @SportsOnPrime to more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.#NFLonPrime x #RedSea — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 23, 2020

Of course, fans must be subscribers of Amazon Prime in order to stream the game.

Thankfully, viewers that are in-market in San Francisco or Arizona will still be able to watch the division contest on their usual networks. Everyone else will have to tune-in on Amazon or Twitch.

The game will mean quite a bit for the Cardinals who can better their playoff chances with a win. Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury currently find themselves at 8-6, just a game up on the Bears with two weeks to go.

Arizona will be the home team when the two NFC West organizations meet in State Farm Stadium on Saturday. San Francisco has used the Phoenix facility as their home base after they were banned from playing in Santa Clara County due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Cardinals-49ers will air exclusively on Amazon Prime at 4:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the game on Twitch.