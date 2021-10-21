2 Key 49ers Players Not At Practice On Thursday

The 49ers are going to have a tough time getting back to .500 on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Injuries are, unfortunately, once again the story of the San Francisco 49ers. The hits just keep coming, too.

Both rookie quarterback Trey Lance and star offensive lineman Trent Williams missed practice on Thursday. The Lance news is expected and perhaps not as significant considering Jimmy Garoppolo has a good chance to play on Sunday. Williams, on the other hand, would be a massive loss.

Williams is dealing with an elbow and ankle injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. It doesn’t look like he’ll be able to give it a go on Sunday against the Colts.

No Trey Lance at the beginning of 49ers practice on Thursday. Bigger news: No Trent Williams (elbow, ankle), either — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 21, 2021

Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that he’d be surprised if Trey Lance was able to play this Sunday.

“He might have a chance at the end of the week, but I’d be surprised if he’s not ready to go until next week,” Shanahan said of Lance, via 49erswebzone.com.

The good news is Jimmy Garoppolo gives the 49ers a better chance at winning games at this current moment. The bad news is that he might be without his left tackle on Sunday.

The 49ers most recently lost 17-10 to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. They then got a much-needed bye in Week 6.

San Francisco will try and get back to .500 this Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.