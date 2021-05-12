The Spun

2 NFL Teams Are The Biggest Favorites In Week 1

Tight End George Kittle celebrating during a game.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Now that every Week 1 matchup is officially known, sportsbooks have released their initial point spreads. There are already two overwhelming favorites for the first weekend, albeit so much can change between May and September.

As of right now, the San Francisco 49ers are the biggest favorites heading into Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. BetMGM has the 49ers as 7.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions.

No one knows yet if the 49ers will start Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance, but apparently that doesn’t matter. As long as Nick Bosa, Georgie Kittle and the rest of Kyle Shanahan’s squad is healthy for the season opener, they are expected to take care of business against an inexperienced Lions team.

The second-biggest favorite heading into Week 1 of the NFL season just so happens to come out of the NFC West as well. The Los Angeles Rams are currently favored by 7 points for their season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Chicago added an exciting quarterback prospect to its roster in Justin Fields, but there’s no telling if he’ll win the starting job over Andy Dalton.

The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also considered heavy favorites heading into their season openers.

On the flip side, the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints are barely favored over their Week 1 opponents.

Which matchup are you circling on your calendar for Week 1 of the 2021 season?


