2 Teams Floated As Potential Options For Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have made a big trade up to No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft and everyone expects them to select a quarterback.

While that will probably end up being true, that doesn’t mean the 49ers have decided to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo.

NBC Sports insider Peter King notes that he expects Garoppolo to be in training camp for the 49ers later this summer. However, he did mention two NFL teams as potential landing spots for Garoppolo in a trade.

Here’s what King wrote on Sunday:

The Niners, as of today, do not plan to trade Garoppolo before the season. An offer to blow them away could get Garoppolo—Carolina? New England?—but otherwise, Garoppolo and the new man will be in camp for the Niners in August. The 49ers have played very nice with Garoppolo since the end of the season, with GM John Lynch saying several times Garoppolo is their guy. Well, there’s a cost for going cold down the stretch of the Super Bowl season, and for missing 23 of the 48 regular-season games over the past three years. The cost is drafting a man likely to beat him out. The Niners are no longer willing to let a quarterback injury ruin their season.

The Patriots might not have interest, though.

According to another report on Sunday, New England is not pursuing Garoppolo. Of course, that could change as we get closer to the season.

#Patriots are not pursuing #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. Cap space isn’t there and obviously Cam Newton will return. Additionally, the draft is flush with QBs. No Jimmy GQ reunion for the Pats in foreseeable future. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 28, 2021

Like the 49ers, the Patriots could be a team that moves up in the NFL Draft to select a quarterback. Mac Jones has been linked to New England and could be an option for Bill Belichick, depending on what happens.