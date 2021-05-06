2 Teams Appear To Be Frontrunners For Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman remains one of the most intriguing available free agents this offseason, but it looks like he might’ve narrowed down his list of potential landing spots.

In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, the 33-year-old cornerback named two teams that he’d be open to signing with this offseason: the Seattle Seahawks and the San Fransisco 49ers. Unsurprisingly, both organizations are places where Sherman has spent time in the past.

The three-time All-Pro first talked about going back to the Seahawks, who drafted him in 2011. Sherman helped anchor the franchise’s “Legion of Boom” defense early in his career and said that he’s had conversations about linking back up with head coach Pete Carroll.

“I spend my entire offseason in Seattle,” Sherman said on ESPN on Wednesday. “It’s where I live. It’s where my family is. So it’s never out of the cards. Pete and I have had conversations throughout the offseason and everything needs to shake out right. They’re still figuring things out, I’m still figuring things out.”

Sherman also spoke about returning to the 49ers, where he’s played the last three seasons. However, with the team’s current roster, the aging cornerback explained that he thought a reunion would make sense only if San Fransisco had an injury in the secondary.

“There’s always a chance it can work out back in the Bay,” Sherman said, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s one of those things that would happen late or during the season if it happens at all.”

Sherman was also asked about joining the New Orleans Saints, who have been vocal about their need at cornerback. After the team drafted Paulson Adebo last weekend, it appears that Sherman’s window to join may have closed.

Although he once was regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Sherman’s production has dipped over the past few seasons. Due to injuries, he played in just five games in 2020.

But, with his past success and veteran leadership, Sherman should be able to find a spot on a roster at some point. It may be a while until he can work out a deal.