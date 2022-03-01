On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported two teams have shown interest in a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Steelers and Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources. Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO – not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the Niners. Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well,” Schultz said.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the latest news. At least one Pittsburgh Steelers fans like the idea of Jimmy G playing for the team next season.

“Jimmy Pittsburgh? Ohhh I am intrigued,” one Steelers fan said.

One Cleveland Browns fan, who clearly doesn’t think Garoppolo is anything special, is hoping Jimmy G plays for the Steelers next year.

“Please go to Pittsburgh,” the fan said.

One Texans fans wants the team to trade Deshaun Watson before Jimmy G gets moved.

“Really hope Houston can find a way to send Watson to Washington before they make their plans at quarterback for 2022 Pick 11 + 2023 1st + Chase Young OR Jonathan Allen Get out with a great player at an important position and 2 firsts and run. Same would go for Denver,” the fan said.

Where will Garoppolo land next?