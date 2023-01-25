3 Key 49ers Players Did Not Practice Today

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are a little banged up to start their practice week for the NFC Championship Game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced this afternoon that three of his team's most important offensive skill players--running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo Samuel--will not practice Wednesday.

McCaffrey is dealing with a calf contusion, while Mitchell's problem is a strained groin. Samuel is nursing an ankle issue.

McCaffrey ceded most of the fourth quarter workload to Mitchell during Sunday's playoff win over Dallas. He was dealing with his bruised calf, which he said on Monday shouldn't be a major issue moving forward.

"I was fighting but made it through, made it through great. (The calf) is nothing bad. All good," McCaffrey said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

We expect all three of these guys to play come Sunday afternoon, but it will be interesting to see if their respective issues limit them in any way.

The 49ers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.