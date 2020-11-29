49ers Reportedly Eyeing 2 Locations For New Home Games

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be in need of a temporary home.

Santa Clara County announced on Saturday that all contact sports have been banned until at least Dec. 21. Professional sports are not immune from this ban and the 49ers are believed to be part of it.

“All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited,” the order said. “People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.”

The 49ers say they are aware of the ban.

“We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s emergency directive,” the 49ers said in a statement. “We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed.”

San Francisco is reportedly eyeing two locations for possible home games and practices, per NBC Sports:

After playing the Rams on Sunday, the club is scheduled to play a home games on Monday, Dec. 7, against the Buffalo Bills and Sunday, Dec. 13, against Washington. A source indicated the 49ers’ best bet is to play in Texas or Arizona. Those are also the sites of the 49ers’ two final road games. The 49ers are scheduled to play at Dallas on Sunday, Dec. 20, and at Arizona on either Saturday, Dec. 26, or Sunday, Dec. 27.

San Francisco is scheduled to play at Los Angeles on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.