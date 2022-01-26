49ers Activate Wide Receiver Ahead Of NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers have activated veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu off injured reserve prior to this weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

Sanu, who is in his second stint with San Francisco, played in eight games before going on injured reserve in mid-November with a knee injury. He caught 15 passes for 177 yards in those eight appearances.

Sanu previously played in three games with the 49ers last season before being released and finishing the year with the Detroit Lions.

In order to activate Sanu, the 49ers waived safety Jarrod Wilson on Tuesday.

A 10-year veteran out of Rutgers, the 32-year-old Sanu has extensive playoff experience. He’s played in nine career postseason games with eight starts for the Bengals, Falcons and Patriots.

We’ll see what type of role, if any, Sanu has this Sunday when the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams for the right to go to Super Bowl LVI.