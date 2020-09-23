49ers Add Former No. 3 Overall Pick To Active Roster

Besieged by injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have promoted former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan to their active roster ahead of this Sunday’s game.

San Francisco lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa and key defensive line reserve Solomon Thomas for the season when each tore his ACL in last week’s win over the New York Jets. As a result, they needed reinforcements up front.

Enter Jordan. The 49ers added the veteran defensive end to their practice squad after releasing him at the end of training camp earlier this month. In addition to promoting Jordan, the team also signed another vet, Ziggy Ansah, to a free agent contract.

The No. 3 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, Jordan has played in 50 career games with three different teams. He played in seven games for the Oakland Raiders in 2019, registering a pair of sacks.

For his career, Jordan has recorded 91 tackles, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The 49ers (1-1) will look to make it two wins in a row at MetLife Stadium when they take on the New York Giants Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.