49ers Announce Big RB Decision Before Game vs. Packers

For the second season in a row, the injury bug is taking its toll on the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the season-ending injury to starting running back Raheem Mostert, backups Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and JaMycal Hasty (ankle) are both set to miss Week 3 with injuries of their own.

To combat these unfortunate circumstances, the 49ers have been forced to dip into their practice squad roster.

On Saturday, just one day before their matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the team elevated former second-round running back Kerryon Johnson.

49ers promoted RB Kerryon Johnson from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday night’s game vs. the Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2021

Through the first three seasons of his NFL career in Detroit, Johnson logged 1,752 total yards and 11 touchdowns. In a surprising move following the 2020 season, the Lions elected to cut the former Auburn star. He was later picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, but dropped again prior to the 2021 season.

With the addition of Johnson, the Niners’ backfield will now consist of projected starter Trey Sermon, former Bengals RB Jacques Patrick (signed with team earlier this week) and special teams journeyman Trenton Cannon.

Joining the active roster just over 24 hours before tomorrow night’s game, it’s unlikely that Johnson will play a major role in the contest. But, with the way the 49ers have been rotating running backs so far this season, you never know who could emerge as the team’s next most productive option.

The Niners will kickoff their home-opener in San Francisco against the Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET tomorrow night.

[Adam Schefter]