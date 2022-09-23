49ers Announce Decision On George Kittle For Broncos Game

Los Angeles, CA - January 30: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a touchdown catch as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) watches against the Los Angeles Rams and during the second half of the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

After missing the first two games of the 2022 regular season, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is officially back.

Kittle, who has been dealing with a groin injury for the past few weeks, was not listed on the 49ers' injury report this Friday. That means he's ready to play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The All-Pro tight end's return to the gridiron should give San Francisco's offense a boost.

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan praised Kittle's energy and passion for the game.

"George, he’s had two good practices, so that’s a great thing. He kind of lifts us. He lifts everybody around here because he’s a character. But it’s real; it’s genuine. And he just lifts everybody’s spirits with the way he plays," Shanahan said of Kittle via Niners Nation. "You can tell he loves it out here, and you need guys like that, that lfit you, bring up the energy. I think that’s been true this week."

During the 2021 season, Kittle had 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns.

Kittle will try to pick up where he left off when the 49ers square off against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.