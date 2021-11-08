49ers Announce Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

Early Monday afternoon, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions announced they aren’t going to pursue Odell Beckham Jr. The San Francisco 49ers are joining the club.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday evening that the 49ers will not put in a waiver claim for Beckham. San Francisco doesn’t have the salary-cap space to make it work.

Beckham is expected to clear waivers, anyways. If he does, he’ll become a free agent and is expected to sign with a playoff contender, which the 49ers are not.

You can close the book on the Beckham-to-49ers speculation. It doesn’t sound like he’ll end up in the Bay Area.

The 49ers aren’t exactly lacking on offense. They have plenty of playmakers, like Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Their problems begin at offensive line and in the secondary.

San Francisco has sky-high aspirations entering the 2021 season. Injuries have practically decimated their season, much like last year, but other problems have arisen as well.

The Trey Lance addition seems to have become a potential poison in the locker room. And Kyle Shanahan has committed to Jimmy Garoppolo and left Lance on the bench in the process.

It’s been a strange year for the 49ers. Adding an often noisy Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the answer for a team needing chemistry.

Beckham is expected to clear waivers on Tuesday and then become a free agent. He should have a new home at some point this week.