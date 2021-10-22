49ers Announce Decision On QB Jimmy Garoppolo

An injury kept San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out of the starting lineup for the last 1.5 games. But after getting some time to recover during last week’s bye, the 49ers have made a decision on his status.

On Friday, the 49ers announced that Garoppolo is officially off the injury report. He is all set to start this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

As for rookie first-round pick Trey Lance, who started in Week 5 during his absence, he won’t be suiting up on Sunday. Lance is dealing with a knee injury and has been ruled out.

Garoppolo has been so-so to start the 2021 season. He’s 2-2 as a starter with a 66-percent completion rate, 925 passing yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions to this season.

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-3 on the season and four games behind in the NFC West title race. They can still make a run at a wildcard spot, but they need to sort out their offense quickly.

The 49ers defense ranks in the top half of the league, while the offense ranks in the middle of the back. Turnovers have been a problem, but can hopefully be mended if Jimmy Garoppolo stays healthy.

But Garoppolo will likely be without star offensive tackle Trent Williams, who did not practice today with an ankle injury. Beating the Colts will be no walk in the park.

