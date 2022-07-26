49ers Announce Final Decision On The Quarterback Position

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Trey Lance era is officially underway in the Bay Area.

Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers announced just moments ago that the team is moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo and handing the reins to Lance.

It concludes a cloudy offseason that featured rumors the Niners may elect to retain Garoppolo and continue starting him at the quarterback position.

Instead, it's now Lance's time to shine in San Francisco.

"We have moved on to Trey," Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday. "... This is Trey's team."

To reaffirm such a commitment to Lance, Shanahan is not planning on having Garoppolo practice with the team during training camp.

The veteran quarterback will undergo a physical this Tuesday. If it goes well, the 49ers will look to move him as soon as possible via trade.

The 49ers are showing a ton of confidence in Lance here. They clearly believe he's their guy.

Removing Garoppolo from the picture may better help Lance take control of the team. It could also help his teammates develop trust in the youngster.

It's going to be a fun season in the Bay Area.