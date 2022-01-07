49ers Announce Game Status For QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo missed last weekend’s game for the San Francisco 49ers due to a thumb injury. His status for this Sunday’s game, meanwhile, has just been announced.

The 49ers have officially listed Garoppolo as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo has been limited in practice all week, a sign that he’s making progress in his recovery from a UCL sprain in his right thumb.

When asked if Garoppolo will start this weekend, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “I know what we are doing, I just don’t want to tell you right now.”

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo is officially questionable, per Kyle Shanahan. No one ruled out, include LT Trent Williams — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 7, 2022

Though it’s unclear what the 49ers will do at quarterback this weekend, Deebo Samuel has revealed that Garoppolo looks like himself at practice.

“Jimmy just looks like Jimmy to me,” Deebo Samuel said on Thursday. “Same confidence, same throw, same ball, same energy, same everything. I don’t think he took a step backwards. It don’t look like to me that his thumb hurts, and he’s out there doing a good job this week.”

If Garoppolo can’t go on Sunday, the 49ers will start rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Last weekend, he had 249 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a win over the Houston Texans.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Rams game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.