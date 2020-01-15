49ers Announce Injury Update For TE George Kittle

With the NFC Championship looming this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers had to practice this afternoon without one of their best players. All-Pro tight end George Kittle was listed on the first injury report of the week.

Kittle missed time earlier this season due to an ankle injury. That time off didn’t really hurt his production though, as he finished with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

Even though Kittle didn’t do much in the passing game in the Divisional Round for San Francisco, the former Iowa product was excellent at blocking downfield for the team’s running backs.

Last weekend’s physical matchup with the Vikings came at a price for Kittle. It turns out that he’s once again nursing an ankle injury.

The 49ers announced that Kittle did not participate in Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury.

His injury is officially being listed as ankle soreness.

The 49ers just released their official practice report: Tight end George Kittle (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 15, 2020

Kittle crushed the Green Bay Packers back when these two teams met in Week 12 with six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

It might be too early for fans in San Francisco to panic about Kittle’s status for this weekend. He’s one of the toughest players in the NFL, so it would take a major injury to keep him out of the NFC Championship.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kittle.