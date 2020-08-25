49ers Announce Injury Update For Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa is vital to the 49ers’ defensive line success. But the Ohio State alum is dealing with an injury that could sideline him for a few weeks.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday Bosa’s dealing with a muscle strain. The team discovered the strain through an MRI. Bosa will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. It’s unclear when he will return to practice.

The 49ers’ defensive line is the team’s best position group. John Lynch and Shanahan have been determined to bolster the defensive line over the years. The 49ers shocked the NFL world by trading Pro Bowl defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Colts for the 14th overall pick. San Francisco then used the pick to draft South Carolina star defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Without Bosa, though, the 49ers’ defensive lineman would struggle this season. San Francisco is hoping Bosa’s injury isn’t all too serious with just a few weeks to go before the 2020 season.

The 49ers enter the 2020 season with one of the best rosters in the NFL. San Francisco was just a few plays away from winning last season’s Super Bowl, but couldn’t stop the Kansas City Chiefs and their explosive offense.

Optimism is high for the Niners entering the season. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will look to improve his play after a successful first full season as the starter.

The 49ers begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.