49ers Announce Injury Update For WR Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive today against the Washington Football Team. But they may have a tough time doing that if wideout Deebo Samuel doesn’t return.

On the very first play of the game, Samuel got injured and had to leave the game. He was promptly listed as “questionable” to return with a hamstring injury.

Injuries have been a big problem for the former South Carolina star receiver. He’s missed six games this season and barely practiced this past week with a foot injury.

It’s even more disappointing given how good he’s looked lately. In just the past two weeks, Samuel has 17 catches for 206 yards for the 49ers.

He has 33 receptions for 391 yards on the 2020 season.

Injuries have really been the story of the San Francisco 49ers’ entire 2020 season if we’re being honest. In the first month of the season they lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa for the year. Along the way they’ve lost starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo and RB Raheem Mostert for huge stretches of time.

It’s definitely a Super Bowl hangover year for the 49ers, that’s for sure. But you can’t really blame a lack of effort. It’s just a lack of available players.

Can the 49ers overcome their injuries and finish the season at .500 or better?

