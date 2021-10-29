Earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw went to Los Angeles to get his knee injury examined. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan issued a significant update on Kinlaw.

Shanahan announced that Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery this week.

“There’s lot things went into it and what they found,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman. “Good news is they think they solved the problem.”

Obviously, this is the last thing that 49ers fans wanted to hear right now. The 49ers had high hopes for Kinlaw when they selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In fact, he was supposed to replace DeForest Buckner as the dominant presence in the middle of the defensive line.

Kinlaw hasn’t lived up to the team’s expectations to say the least. In 18 games, the South Carolina product has compiled 41 total tackles, five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

The hope here is that Kinlaw’s surgery will get him on the right track and allow him to reach his full ceiling.

With Kinlaw out for the rest of the 2021 season, the 49ers will need D.J. Jones and Kentavius Street to step up at defensive tackle.

The 49ers will try to stop their four-game losing streak this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.