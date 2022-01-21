49ers Announce Major Update On Star Pass Rusher Nick Bosa

The 49ers will have their best player on defense back for Saturday’s crucial playoff game against the Packers.

The team announced via Twitter that star pass rusher Nick Bosa has cleared the concussion protocol and has no injury designation for the game. He’s officially back.

The #49ers today announced that DL Nick Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Green Bay Packers. Additional moves ahead of #SFvsGB 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 21, 2022

Bosa suffered a concussion during the playoff game against the Cowboys last Sunday and didn’t return. Before getting hurt, he had three total tackles and a half sack.

Having Bosa back will be enormous for the 49ers as he looks to try and get a lot of pressure on Aaron Rodgers. Bosa currently has 52 total tackles (40 solo) with 15.5 sacks this season.

The 49ers are coming off a wild win from last Sunday which saw them almost blow a 16-point lead.

They were up 23-7 going into the fourth quarter before the Cowboys cut it down to 23-17. Dallas then had two chances at the end to tie/win the game, but San Francisco’s defense stood tall.

Bosa and that defensive unit will have to come up big again as the Packers have one of the best offenses in the league heading into this contest.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.