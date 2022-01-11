49ers Announce New Decision On RB Trey Sermon

The 49ers are getting a big boost at running back for Sunday’s playoff game against the Cowboys.

San Francisco is activating running back Trey Sermon off injured reserve after he had been on it since Week 12. Tuesday was the last day to either activate him or keep him on IR till next season.

The #49ers are activating RB Trey Sermon off injured reserve. He went on IR after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 12 against Minnesota. Today was the deadline to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 11, 2022

Sermon hadn’t played much this season after being drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He only has numbers from five games this season and his best one came on Oct. 3 against the Seahawks.

He finished with 89 yards on 19 carries with a long of 15. Sermon finished the regular season with 167 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries.

In his absence, both Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell have taken the bulk of the carries. Samuel is a do-it-all player for San Francisco and can play in the backfield or out wide.

Samuel finished the regular season with 365 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 carries while also having 1,405 receiving yards.

Mitchell led the team in rushing with 963 yards and five touchdowns on 207 carries. With Sermon back, he can serve as a viable RB2 or RB3 when Mitchell has to come off the field for some plays.

Kickoff from Dallas is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.