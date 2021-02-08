Josh Rosen, the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is staying in the Bay Area for at least one more year.

The 49ers signed Rosen to a one-year extension on Monday, per the team’s announcement. Rosen will have an opportunity to compete for the Niners’ backup quarterback position.

“The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that the team has signed QB Josh Rosen and RB Austin Walter to one-year extensions. … In 2020, Rosen was waived by Miami on September 4 and later signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad on September 6. He was signed to the 49ers active roster on December 23, where he spent the remainder of the season,” the team’s statement reads.

Rosen will play a critical role in providing depth in San Francisco’s quarterback room. He’ll also be able to study under Kyle Shanahan.

The #49ers have made the following roster moves. https://t.co/QkC3zyG8Dx — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 8, 2021

Well it looks like the 49ers are starting to get their quarterback position settled. But it’s still unclear if Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starter for the 2021 season.

The Niners passed on aggressively pursuing former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. To make matters worse, San Francisco will now have to face him twice a year following the Rams’ blockbuster trade.

The asking price for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, meanwhile, is probably too high for the Niners to pay. That means the Niners will either stick with Garoppolo or select a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

No matter what the Niners choose to do, one thing’s for sure: Josh Rosen has a chance to win the backup quarterback gig after signing an extension with San Francisco on Monday.